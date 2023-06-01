Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $283.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

