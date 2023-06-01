Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 4624126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage Stock Up 18.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Further Reading

