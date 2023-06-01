Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Up 0.9%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.48. Approximately 140,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 593,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51.

