Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Up 0.4%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 20,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 9,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

