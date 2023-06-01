PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

