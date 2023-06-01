Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.59 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00009631 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $273.59 million and approximately $23.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.89 or 0.06912627 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,679,342 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

