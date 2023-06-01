QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $176.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,876.73 or 0.99993351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00148923 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $177.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.