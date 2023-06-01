QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.52 million and $177.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014966 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $508.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

