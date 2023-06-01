Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026910 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008943 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.