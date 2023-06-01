Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,268 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $91.80. 354,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.