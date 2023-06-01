RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

