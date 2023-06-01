Reef (REEF) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $49.97 million and $10.54 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform streamlining DeFi access through a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski, it supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot. REEF is the native utility token on Reef chain, used for transaction fees (gas), on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC), and collateral within the ecosystem. With a flexible supply, its deflationary fee burn model offsets governance and chain running costs. Users can stake REEF tokens to participate in governance and earn rewards. Reef chain is an advanced smart contracts blockchain, backwards-compatible with Ethereum EVM, featuring runtime upgradability, on-chain governance, and high throughput. ERC-20 REEF tokens can be converted to Reef chain native tokens via Gate.io exchange. Reef’s goal is to simplify DeFi by offering a single location for lending, borrowing, staking, and trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

