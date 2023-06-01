Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $552.71

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.71 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 636 ($7.86). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 633.20 ($7.83), with a volume of 3,696,996 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.41) to GBX 676 ($8.35) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($7.91) to GBX 740 ($9.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.22) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 623.44 ($7.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,805.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 553.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.65), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,840,768.66). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

