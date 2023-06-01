Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.03. 337,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,379. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

