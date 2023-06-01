Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,019 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 276,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

