Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $88.21 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Request has a market capitalization of $88.21 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016741 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.48 or 1.00056887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08551946 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,623,873.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

