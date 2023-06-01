Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 31st (ACN, AMGN, CNI, DY, EAT, FCX, GLNG, IPGP, MCFT, SHOP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 31st:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

