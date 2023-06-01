Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.41

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 408464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 232.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $2,554,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

