Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) Trading Up 69.5%

Shares of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSE:REUN – Get Rating) were up 69.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 467,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,400% from the average daily volume of 8,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Up 56.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

