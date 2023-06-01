RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in RH were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.06.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.37. 216,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,197. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.30.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

