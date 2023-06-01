Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Arjun Kampani Sells 22,428 Shares

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,958,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,702,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.