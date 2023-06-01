Roderick McIllree Acquires 7,250,000 Shares of More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree bought 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($89,594.66).

More Acquisitions Stock Performance

LON:TMOR traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.74 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 23,774,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. More Acquisitions Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

