RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Critical Comparison

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. RPT Realty pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $217.66 million 3.67 $84.05 million $0.81 11.37 Hersha Hospitality Trust $405.87 million 0.57 $146.72 million $3.11 1.86

This table compares RPT Realty and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 37.20% 9.40% 4.06% Hersha Hospitality Trust 37.11% 20.75% 9.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RPT Realty and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

RPT Realty currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.09%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats RPT Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

