Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Safe has a market capitalization of $144.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00025779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00131809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00058059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00038438 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003753 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.89284269 USD and is up 13.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.