Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

