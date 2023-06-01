Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $245.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

