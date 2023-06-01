Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.41-7.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $34500-34700, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.65 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.89-1.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.57.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

