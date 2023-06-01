Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SAL stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
