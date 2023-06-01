Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

