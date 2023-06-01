Sandeep Bharathi Sells 3,363 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.10. 24,679,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,478,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

