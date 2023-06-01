Sands Capital Ventures LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 0.0% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coupang by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coupang by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Coupang Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 7,970,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,866. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.