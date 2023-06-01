Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.63% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

