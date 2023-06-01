Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,737 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 3.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $68,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in General Dynamics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.67. 416,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.