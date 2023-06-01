Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 20,572 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 4.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $91,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.51. 715,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

