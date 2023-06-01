Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 4,636 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $52,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.80. The stock had a trading volume of 864,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,957. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

