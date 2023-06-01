Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $252.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €252.00 ($270.97) and last traded at €259.00 ($278.49), with a volume of 2802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €253.00 ($272.04).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €295.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €318.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.83.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

