Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $679,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 126,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $809.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

