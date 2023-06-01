Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Southern Wealth Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned 0.62% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 836,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

