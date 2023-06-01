Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.39

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 707225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,797,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 174,528 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.