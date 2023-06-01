Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

