Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $45.77

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $46.84. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 205,579 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,712,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,073,000 after purchasing an additional 410,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

