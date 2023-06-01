Severn Trent PLC (STRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on June 26th

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7396 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($33.98) to GBX 2,825 ($34.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Investec cut shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,968.33.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.