Severn Trent PLC (STRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on June 26th

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7396 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($33.98) to GBX 2,825 ($34.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Investec cut shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,968.33.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Read More

Dividend History for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

