Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- PVH: Is This Value Back In Style?
- C3.AI’s Lukewarm Earnings: Failing to Cash in on AI Boom?
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.