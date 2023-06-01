Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,317,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,706 shares.The stock last traded at $1.55 and had previously closed at $1.49.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
