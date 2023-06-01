Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,317,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,706 shares.The stock last traded at $1.55 and had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 28.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 34.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 161,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,073,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 197,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 161.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

