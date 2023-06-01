Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.79.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.10. The company had a trading volume of 608,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,411. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$16.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 536.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). Shawcor had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 1.9789343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

