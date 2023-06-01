Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Expands By 7.7%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 325,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Brother

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Brother stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 736,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Bit Brother accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Bit Brother Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BTB opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

