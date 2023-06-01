Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Decreases By 6.8%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $670.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

