Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Drops By 6.8%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 10,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

CEMEX Price Performance

About CEMEX

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 6,867,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,597. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

