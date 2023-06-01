Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Rises By 9.3%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 283,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CRESY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 126,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,705. The company has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

