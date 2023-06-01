Short Interest in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Decreases By 7.1%

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $6.05 on Wednesday, hitting $447.78. 2,452,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,781. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.02 and its 200 day moving average is $481.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

