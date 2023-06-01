Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Grows By 5.6%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Young purchased 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $43,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,240,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entravision Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,758,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entravision Communications Trading Down 3.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 1,364,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,445. The firm has a market cap of $362.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

